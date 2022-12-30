The dollar fails to break 0.9250 and approaches nine-month lows at 0.9210. The mild rebound on US Treasury bonds is failing to lift the USD in a pre-holiday session. USD/CHF is on track to end the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Continues to Drift Lower - December 30, 2022
- CORDER’S CRYSTAL BALL: My predictions for the New Year - December 30, 2022
- USD/CHF capped below 0.9250 remains close to multi-month lows - December 30, 2022