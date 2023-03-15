USD/CHF reverses an intraday dip and turns positive for the second successive day on Wednesday. A further rise in the US bond yields lends support to the USD and remains supportive of the uptick.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF climbs back above mid-0.9100s amid modest USD strength, positive risk tone - March 15, 2023
- Kuros Biosciences reports results for the full year 2022 - March 15, 2023
- USD/CHF analysis: Double bottom forming at 0.9084 monthly support? [Video] - March 15, 2023