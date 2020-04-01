USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9600s, back closer to multi-day tops set on Tuesday

USD/CHF regains positive traction on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand. The up-move seemed unaffected by a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. The buying interest around the greenback …
