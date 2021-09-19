USD/CHF clings to five-month high above 0.9300 amid sour sentiment

Risk appetite worsens amid pre-Fed cautious, virus-led challenges to economic growth, fears concerning China. USD/CHF remains sidelined around 0.9320 after poking the April 2020 tops during Monday’s …
