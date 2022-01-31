USD/CHF regained traction on Monday despite a modest USD pullback from a multi-month high. A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the move up. The fundamental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF clings to gains above 0.9300, bulls have the upper hand amid positive risk tone - January 31, 2022
- Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 30 Price Target - January 31, 2022
- European Open: EUR/CHF set to buck its trend? - January 31, 2022