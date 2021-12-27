USD/CHF clings to gains below 0.9200 mark, lacks bullish conviction amid cautious mood

USD/CHF gained some positive traction on Monday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and kept a lid on any further gains. Investors seemed …
