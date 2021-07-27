The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 0.9170-75 region. Following the previous day’s rejection …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF clings to gains near 0.9170-75 area amid notable USD strength - July 27, 2021
- Laundering of funds misappropriated from the Russian Treasury: closure of proceedings and partial forfeiture of assets - July 27, 2021
- Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains - July 27, 2021