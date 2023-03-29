USD/CHF grinds higher after posting the biggest daily gains in two weeks. US Dollar pares recent losses amid sluggish session amid challenges to risk-on mood, firmer yields. Swiss data, SNB Bulletin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF clings to mild gains above 0.9200 ahead of Swiss ZEW data, SNB Quarterly Bulletin - March 29, 2023
- USD/CHF rebounds from 0.9200 as safe-haven appeal of Swiss Franc dents, USD Index tumbles - March 28, 2023
- beaconsmind AG raises CHF 1.9M to finance future acquisitions and growth - March 28, 2023