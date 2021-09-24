The USD/CHF pair prints minute gains on the last trading day of the week. The pair remained unfazed by the Fed’s policy update and SNB’s interest rate decision and continued to trade in a broader …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF coils below 0.9250 on fading Fed’s USD gains - September 23, 2021
- Mattie’s Call issued for man who left Jonesboro home without his medicine - September 23, 2021
- EUR/CHF: Swiss franc to weaken versus euro over time – Wells Fargo - September 23, 2021