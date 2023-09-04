USD/CHF trades at the 0.8845 zone with mild losses. The bulls are having a hard time consolidating above 0.8850. 20-day SMA en route to perform a bullish cross with the 100-day SMA. The USD/CHF has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF consolidates gains at the 0.8845 area, bulls need a catalyst - September 4, 2023
- iShares VII PLC – iShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged UCITS ETF (Acc) (EMUC.SW) - September 4, 2023
- From Our Business Partners - September 4, 2023