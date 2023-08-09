The USD/CHF pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow trading range, just above mid-0.8700 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair currently trades around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF consolidates in a narrow range around 0.8760 amid a cautious market mood - August 8, 2023
- Valjoux 7750, the watchmaking workhorse - August 8, 2023
- USD/CHF gains ground amid USD strength ahead of CPI data - August 8, 2023