The USD/CHF pair enters a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow trading band around its lowest level since January 2015 touched during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF consolidates its recent slump to the lowest level since 2015, below 0.8600 - July 13, 2023
- USD/CHF plummets to multi-year lows following US PPI figures - July 13, 2023
- EUR/CHF Sep 2023 - July 13, 2023