USD/CHF Consolidation At 0.9475

USD/CHF is starting a consolidation phase following recent decrease from 0.9515 high. The pair is heading along the 0.9460 range. The pair is contained between hourly support and resistance given at 0.9296 (05/02/2018 low) and 0.9668 (17/01/2018 high).
