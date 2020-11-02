US dollar remains bid and reaches one-month highs at 0.9200; The dollar rallies for the sixth consecutive day amid US elections’ uncertainty. The dollar has extended its uptrend a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF continues marching higher and reaches 0.9200 - November 2, 2020
- USD/CHF hits two-month highs above 0.9200 - November 2, 2020
- USD/CHF retreats modestly after climbing to multi-week highs near 0.9200 - November 2, 2020