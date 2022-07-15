USD/CHF moved further away from a multi-week high amid subdued USD price action. Less hawkish remarks by Fed officials, declining US bond yields weighed on the USD. The downside seems cushioned as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF corrects further from multi-week high, flirts with 0.9800 mark ahead of US data - July 15, 2022
- Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT Lowered to CHF 32 - July 15, 2022
- DKSH Reports Good Half-Year 2022 Results - July 15, 2022