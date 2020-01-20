EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting an underlying bearish bias. However, the market is challenging the January lows in the 1.1100/1.1090 support zone. If the bulls defend this area, EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF could challenge 0.9710 – Commerzbank - January 20, 2020
- BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY Net Sales Stable At CHF 559.7 Million - January 20, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ebbing bearish momentum? - January 19, 2020