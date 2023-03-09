USD/CHF might continue its downside momentum to near 0.9300 amid signs of deceleration in the US labor market. Higher planned lay-off and an 11% jump in initial claims indicate that the US labor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF declines towards 0.9300 as Fed’s bigger rate hike fears trim, US NFP eyed - March 9, 2023
- Emerging Trends and Future Scenarios of Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market for the Period 2023-2028 | Latest Research - March 9, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles at 0.9400 and drops beyond the 100-DMA - March 9, 2023