The positive sentiment of the stock market participants and their inclination to purchase highly profitable but risky assets persists. The US bond market has also reacted positively to reports of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Dollar keeps positive dynamics - December 10, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls taking on the daily resistance, eyes on 0.9330s - December 9, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off a double-top pattern target at 0.9190, climbs towards 0.9260s - December 9, 2021