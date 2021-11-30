The current short-term downside should be contained by the 2020-2021uptrendat.9115.” “On the way lies .9150, the October 25 low.” “If .9373 and the next higher early March high at .9375 were to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Downside looks contained around 0.9115 – Commerzbank - November 30, 2021
- NZD/CHF looks set to climb higher from the Crab pattern [Video] - November 30, 2021
- USD/CHF seems vulnerable near two-week low, around 0.9200 mark - November 30, 2021