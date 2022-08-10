USD/CHF picks up bids to reverse recent losses inside the daily trading range. US dollar traces yields ahead of the key CPI data amid recession woes, recently up hawkish Fed bets. Sluggish markets, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Weakness to be held at the 0.9469/26 key support zone – Credit Suisse - August 10, 2022
- USD/CHF dribbles around mid-0.9500s as US inflation looms - August 10, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Lacks confidence above 0.9470-0.9500 demand zone - August 9, 2022