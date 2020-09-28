The USD/CHF is falling on Monday after rising during six consecutive days. It tested the two-month high below 0.9300 earlier today but it turned to the downside falling toward 0.9250. During the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF drops again toward the 0.9250 area - September 28, 2020
- Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Under Pressure as Fresh Covid-19 Restrictions Loom - September 28, 2020
- Polyneuron Raises Additional CHF 14M; Expands Series A to CHF 36.5M - September 26, 2020