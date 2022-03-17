The USD/CHF is losing 0.29% in the North American session. Geopolitics and central bank tightening conditions keep the mood fluctuating. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Remains upwards, but a break under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF drops beneath the 0.9400 mark after Fed decision on mixed sentiment - March 17, 2022
- Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Given New CHF 480 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group - March 17, 2022
- EUR/CHF: Limited scope for a substantial recovery even if situation in Ukraine eases – Commerzbank - March 17, 2022