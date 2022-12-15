The USD/CHF pair has been struggling to sustain above the immediate hurdle of 0.9300 in the early Asian session. The Swiss Franc major asset witnessed a strong reversal in the New York session amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF drops from above 0.9300 as US Dollar corrects, risk-off profile still solid - December 15, 2022
- Cardiac Marker Market will Perform Impressively In Forecast Period to 2028 | New Report with 121 No Pages - December 15, 2022
- EUR/CHF to head back to the 0.95 area into next spring – ING - December 15, 2022