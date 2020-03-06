USD/CHF carries the broad US dollar weakness amid the rush to risk-safety. Coronavirus fears keep trade sentiment under pressure, bonds yields/equities nosedive. Risk catalysts, US NFP will be in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF drops to fresh two-year low as coronavirus keeps bears at the helm
USD/CHF carries the broad US dollar weakness amid the rush to risk-safety. Coronavirus fears keep trade sentiment under pressure, bonds yields/equities nosedive. Risk catalysts, US NFP will be in the …