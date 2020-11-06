USD/CHF drops to lowest level in nearly six years below 0.9000

USD/CHF continues to push lower following Thursday’s slump. US Dollar Index slumps below 92.50 on Friday. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US is expected to rise by 600,000 in October. Aft …
