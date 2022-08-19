The risk-off mood underpins the safe-haven CHF and cap gains, only for the time being. The USD/CHF pair extends this week’s positive move for the fifth successive day and climbs to a nearly two-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF eases from two-week high, fails ahead of 0.9600 mark amid risk-off mood - August 19, 2022
- Gino Mäder to donate money to environmental charities for every rider he beats in 2022 - August 19, 2022
- Semi-annual report 2022: Adval Tech posts positive EBIT and break-even net result despite very difficult market conditions - August 19, 2022