We are analyzing the trading activity of HFT algorithms on the USD/CHF currency pair this morning and note that this pair may offer shorting opportunities later today. USD/CHF just reached the light …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Enters HFT Sell Zone! - February 7, 2020
- Detective in Stuart Lubbock death probe admits ‘mistakes’ at Michael Barrymore’s home - February 7, 2020
- BRIEF-Mobimo Holding FY Rental Income Up At CHF 125.0 Mln - February 7, 2020