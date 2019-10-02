USD/CHF extends declines ahead of Swiss CPI

USD/CHF dropped from four-month high amid overall risk-off sentiment. Macro pessimism highlighted the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) safe-haven appeal. Swiss inflation, the US ADP and Fedspeak in the spotlight …
