EUR/USD tumbles under 1.1050, to lowest in three weeks as US dollar soars The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF extends rally to 0.9975, highest since mid-October - November 7, 2019
- USD/CHF pushes higher and now the technical pattern top is in focus - November 7, 2019
- BRIEF-Valiant Holding 9-Month Consolidated Net Profit Up At CHF 86.5 Mln - November 7, 2019