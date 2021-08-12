USD/CHF extends sideways grind above 0.9200 as investors ignore US data

USD/CHF is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. Annual PPI in US came in higher than expected in July. US Dollar Index continues to move up and down in tight range below 93.00.
