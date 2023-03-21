USD/CHF consolidates as Swiss Franc stabilizes post-UBS and Credit Suisse merger. Anticipation builds for Federal Reserve: 25 bps hike or pause. Adversity is likely to remain amid the unfolding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF eyes 0.9300 level with Fed and SNB decisions in focus - March 20, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws around 0.9280s as oscillators turned neutral - March 20, 2023
- Wall Street bounces, Dow Jones gains 383 points - March 20, 2023