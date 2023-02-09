USD/CHF is facing pressure in overstepping the immediate resistance of 0.9200. The risk-off impulse is losing momentum as investors have shrugged off Fed-inspired recession fears. The shortage of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF faces heat above 0.9200 as risk-off impulse eases, hawkish Fed bets soar - February 8, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims 0.9200 after breaching the 20-DMA - February 8, 2023
- Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon - February 8, 2023