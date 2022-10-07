USD/CHF fails to break key resistance around 0.9960 after NFP

Non-farm payroll rise by 263K in September, in line with expectations. US dollar rises across the board, as US yields soar. USD/CHF jumps to test recent highs around 0.9950 and retreats. Boosted by a …
