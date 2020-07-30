USD/CHF falls to 0.9100 neighbourhood, fresh multi-year lows

USD/CHF slides to fresh multi-year lows amid some renewed USD selling bias. The safe-haven CHF further benefitted from a selloff in the US equity markets. Extremely oversold conditions on the daily …
