The USD/CHF is down 0.40% or just under 40 pips in Thursday’s trading, slipping further back from the recent highs near 0.9250. The Franc has fallen significantly against the US Dollar in recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF fighting back towards 0.9100 as Swiss Franc tries to pump the brakes - October 5, 2023
- Spanish hospital trials AI app to monitor for heart failure - October 5, 2023
- EUR/CHF set to trade back to 0.95 over coming months – ING - October 5, 2023