The USD/CHF pair has sensed a sigh of relief after a continuous drop from a high above 0.9950. The asset is trying a develop a base around 0.9750 after a vertical fall, however, the downside seems to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF finds cushion around 0.9750, downside remains favored as risk appetite improves - September 28, 2022
- USD/CHF plummets more than 200 pips as US dollar tumbles - September 28, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: On the front foot around 0.9950, stays inside weekly bullish channel - September 28, 2022