The USD/CHF rebounded at the 0.8900 area, rising to a high towards 0.8935, seeing 0.15% gains. The CHF was the best-performing currency in Thursday, and the pair lost nearly 0.85%. The economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF finds support at the 100-day SMA, correction in the horizon - October 20, 2023
- Rieter Investor Update 2023: Cumulative Sales In The First Nine Months Of 2023 Show An Increase Of 11% Compared To The Prior-Year Period - October 20, 2023
- Congestive Heart Failure in Dogs Treatment Plan - October 20, 2023