USD/CHF remains flat around 0.9148 ahead of the key events. US Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in Q2, as expected. Swiss ZEW Survey Expectations came in at -27.6 in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF flat-lines around 0.9150, eyes on Swiss Retail Sales, US PCE data - September 28, 2023
- Cloud DX Wins Competitive RFP, Signs Contract with Alberta Health Services - September 28, 2023
- Nagi Bioscience raises CHF 12.4M to open new markets - September 28, 2023