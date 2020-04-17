USD/CHF flirting with daily lows, just above mid-0.9600s

USD/CHF struggled to preserve early modest gains and faced rejection near 100-day SMA. Some intraday USD selling bias seemed to be the only factor exerting downward pressure. The downfall of around 65 …
