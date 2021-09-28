USD/CHF flirts near 0.9250 as US T-bond yields rise

USD/CHF trades modestly higher on Tuesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair moves in the familiar range of 0.9250 and 0.9280 for the past few sessions. The USD/CHF pair consolidates gains …
