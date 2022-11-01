The USD/CHF pair comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and snaps a three-day winning streak to over a one-week high touched the previous day. The pair maintains its offered tone through the …
USD/CHF flirts with daily low, around mid-0.9900s amid broad-based USD weakness - November 1, 2022
USD/CHF snaps three-day uptrend above parity level ahead of US ISM PMI - October 31, 2022
