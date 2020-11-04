USD/CHF flirts with daily lows, around 0.9100 mark on renewed USD weakness

USD/CHF struggled to capitalize on its strong rally and faced rejection near the 0.9200 mark. The USD surrenders gains on the back of the incoming updates on the US election results. The USD/CHF pair …
