The USD/CHF pair climbed to the top end of its weekly trading range during the early European session, though continued with its struggle to break through the 0.9200 mark. Following the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF flirts with weekly high, bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.9200 mark - January 6, 2022
- USD/CHF: Risk reversal braces for the strongest weekly jump in two months - January 6, 2022
- Swiss stocks – Factors to watch on January 6 - January 6, 2022