Why did the AUD/USD pair ignore the strong Australian GDP data? We explain the latest GDP numbers and what to expect in the near term.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF forecast ahead of Swiss retail sales, GDP, and CPI data - September 2, 2021
- USD/CHF clings to gains near weekly tops, around 0.9175 region ahead of US data - September 1, 2021
- EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund – successful completion of capital increase - September 1, 2021