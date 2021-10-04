What is the outlook of the USD/CNY pair after the latest China manufacturing and services PMI numbers? We explain the key levels to watch.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF forecast ahead of the Swiss inflation and retail sales data - October 4, 2021
- Health Expo returns to serve community’s wellness needs - October 3, 2021
- Global Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) Drugs Market 2021 Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027 - October 3, 2021