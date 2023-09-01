The USD/CHF held quite well on Friday after the latest Swiss inflation data and strong UBS earnings. It was trading at 0.8835, a few points above this week’s low of 0.8746. Swiss and US inflation data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Franc steady as Swiss inflation rises, US NFP data next - September 1, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Prods key resistance around 0.8840 ahead of Swiss inflation, US NFP - September 1, 2023
- Compagnie Financière Tradition: Net profit Group share of CHF 51.0m, up 8.0% - September 1, 2023