The USD/CHF pair holds modest gains during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair currently trades around 0.8738, up 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF gains modest traction near 1.8740 as investors await US inflation - August 7, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws around the 20-day EMA, stays above 0.8700 - August 7, 2023
- USD/CHF recovery faces headwinds ahead of US inflation data - August 7, 2023