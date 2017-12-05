• Building on previous session’s bullish gap above 200-DMA. • Surging US bond yields/resurgent USD demand supportive. • A follow-through momentum needed to confirm bullish bias. The USD/CHF pair built on previous session’s strong up-move and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF gains positive traction for second straight session - December 5, 2017
- USD/CHF Daily Outlook - December 4, 2017
- Senior Business Development Manager / Lugano CHF 120k+ - December 4, 2017