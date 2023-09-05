The USD/CHF finally saw action after several sessions of sideways trading and jumped above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.8880. Despite reporting weak Factory Orders figures from July, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF gathered momentum and broke above the 100-day SMA - September 5, 2023
- beaconsmind AG Reports Second Half Year 2022 Results – With Acceleration of Growth and Profitability in FY2023 Post Turnaround - September 5, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pair recovers from recent losses, struggles to approach 0.8900 - September 5, 2023