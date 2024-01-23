USD/CHF makes an effort to halt its winning streak that began on January 11. The USD/CHF pair trades lower near 0.8690 during the Asian session on Wednesday. This could be attributed to a minor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF moves higher to near 0.8680 as Fed members maintain a hawkish stance - January 24, 2024
- Holcim price target lowered by CHF 2 at Barclays - January 24, 2024
- R&S Group announces preliminary 2023 topline results and increases FY 2024 guidance - January 24, 2024